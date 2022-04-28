Tidal Current Generator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tidal Current Generator in global, including the following market information:

Global Tidal Current Generator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tidal Current Generator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Tidal Current Generator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tidal Current Generator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Horizontal Power Generation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tidal Current Generator include OpenHydro, Harbin Electric Machinery Company, Orbital Marine Power, LHD, Taizhou Kaihua Diesel Generators Sets Co.,Ltd, Andritz AG, Nova Innovation Ltd, Orbital Marine Power Ltd and SIMEC Atlantis Energy LTD and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tidal Current Generator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tidal Current Generator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tidal Current Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Horizontal Power Generation

Vertical Power Generation

Global Tidal Current Generator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tidal Current Generator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tidal Current Velocity 1.0m/s?Tidal Current Velocity?2.0m/s

Tidal Current Velocity>2.0m/s

Global Tidal Current Generator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Tidal Current Generator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tidal Current Generator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tidal Current Generator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tidal Current Generator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Tidal Current Generator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OpenHydro

Harbin Electric Machinery Company

Orbital Marine Power

LHD

Taizhou Kaihua Diesel Generators Sets Co.,Ltd

Andritz AG

Nova Innovation Ltd

Orbital Marine Power Ltd

SIMEC Atlantis Energy LTD

Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.

