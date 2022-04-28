Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger in global, including the following market information:

Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Removable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger include Alfa Laval, API, Danfoss (Sondex), DOOSAN, Funke, Hisaka, IHI, Kelvion (GEA) and KNM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Removable

Non-removable

Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical

Electric Power & Metallurgy

Mechanical Industry

Food Industry

Others

Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alfa Laval

API

Danfoss (Sondex)

DOOSAN

Funke

Hisaka

IHI

Kelvion (GEA)

KNM

LARSEN & TOUBRO

SPX

SWEP

Thermowave

Xylem

