Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger in global, including the following market information:
Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Removable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger include Alfa Laval, API, Danfoss (Sondex), DOOSAN, Funke, Hisaka, IHI, Kelvion (GEA) and KNM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Removable
Non-removable
Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Petrochemical
Electric Power & Metallurgy
Mechanical Industry
Food Industry
Others
Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Spiral Wound Tube Heat Exchanger sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alfa Laval
API
Danfoss (Sondex)
DOOSAN
Funke
Hisaka
IHI
Kelvion (GEA)
KNM
LARSEN & TOUBRO
SPX
SWEP
Thermowave
Xylem
Â
Â