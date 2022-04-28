Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent in global, including the following market information:
Global Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1-3 Person Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent include Coleman, Kampa, Zempire, AMG GROUP, Oase Outdoors, Heimplanet, Berghaus, Zhonghai Minsheng and Guangzhou Barry Industrial and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1-3 Person
4-6 Person
Others
Global Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Use
Commercial Use
Military
Medical Camps
Others
Global Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Outdoor Camping Inflatable Tent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Coleman
Kampa
Zempire
AMG GROUP
Oase Outdoors
Heimplanet
Berghaus
Zhonghai Minsheng
Guangzhou Barry Industrial
East Inflatables
Â
Â