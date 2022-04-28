Oxygen Bag Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxygen Bag in global, including the following market information:

Global Oxygen Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oxygen Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Oxygen Bag companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oxygen Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Foil Compound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oxygen Bag include Philips Healthcare, Linde Healthcare, Chart Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oxygen Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oxygen Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oxygen Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Foil Compound

Rubber Nylon Cloth

Canvas

Global Oxygen Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oxygen Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Health

Medical Unit

Others

Global Oxygen Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oxygen Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oxygen Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oxygen Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oxygen Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oxygen Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips Healthcare

Linde Healthcare

Chart Industries, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Smiths Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Inogen, Inc.

