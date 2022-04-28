Natural Gas Storage Tank Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Gas Storage Tank in global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Gas Storage Tank Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Natural Gas Storage Tank Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Natural Gas Storage Tank companies in 2021 (%)

The global Natural Gas Storage Tank market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vertical Storage Tank Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Gas Storage Tank include Avanco Group, Beijing Tianhai, CIMC ENRIC, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Group, Quantum Technologies and Rama Cylinders, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Natural Gas Storage Tank manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Gas Storage Tank Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Natural Gas Storage Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vertical Storage Tank

Horizontal Storage Tank

Global Natural Gas Storage Tank Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Natural Gas Storage Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Global Natural Gas Storage Tank Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Natural Gas Storage Tank Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Gas Storage Tank revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Gas Storage Tank revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Gas Storage Tank sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Natural Gas Storage Tank sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avanco Group

Beijing Tianhai

CIMC ENRIC

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Faber Industrie

Hexagon Composites

Luxfer Group

Quantum Technologies

Rama Cylinders

Sinomatech

Ullit

Worthington Industries

Zhongyou Luxi

