Inkjet Print Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inkjet Print Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Inkjet Print Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inkjet Print Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Inkjet Print Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inkjet Print Machine market was valued at 45770 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 62030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Continuous Inkjet Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inkjet Print Machine include Konica Minolta, Seiko Instruments GmbH, Colordyne Technologies, Videojet, Markem-Imaje, Domino, Weber Marking, Hitachi and Keyence, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Inkjet Print Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inkjet Print Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inkjet Print Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Continuous Inkjet Technology
Random Inkjet Technology
Global Inkjet Print Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inkjet Print Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Others
Global Inkjet Print Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inkjet Print Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inkjet Print Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inkjet Print Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inkjet Print Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Inkjet Print Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Konica Minolta
Seiko Instruments GmbH
Colordyne Technologies
Videojet
Markem-Imaje
Domino
Weber Marking
Hitachi
Keyence
Linx
Zanasi
ITW
Kba-Metronic
Leibinger
Ebs Ink Jet Systeme
Iconotech
Anser Coding
Matthews Marking Systems
Control Print
Beijing Hi-Pack Coding
Kortho
Squid Ink Manufacturing
Citronix
United Barcode Systems
Â
Â