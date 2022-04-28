Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Invisible Orthodontic Appliance in global, including the following market information:
Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Invisible Orthodontic Appliance companies in 2021 (%)
The global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance market was valued at 3965.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fully Invisible Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Invisible Orthodontic Appliance include American Orthodontics, BioMers Products, Clearbite Aligners, ClearPath Healthcare Services, DynaFlex, FORESTADENT Bernhard F?rster, G&H Orthodontics, Geniova Technologies and Great Lakes Dental Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Invisible Orthodontic Appliance manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fully Invisible
Semi Invisible
Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Children
Adults
Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Invisible Orthodontic Appliance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Invisible Orthodontic Appliance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Invisible Orthodontic Appliance sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Invisible Orthodontic Appliance sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
American Orthodontics
BioMers Products
Clearbite Aligners
ClearPath Healthcare Services
DynaFlex
FORESTADENT Bernhard F?rster
G&H Orthodontics
Geniova Technologies
Great Lakes Dental Technologies
Henry Schein Orthodontics
Orthos
Rocky Mountain Orthodontics
SCHEU-DENTAL
Shanghai EA Medical Instruments
SmileDirectClub
TP Orthodontics
Voodoo Manufacturing
