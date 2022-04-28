Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Invisible Orthodontic Appliance in global, including the following market information:

Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Invisible Orthodontic Appliance companies in 2021 (%)

The global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance market was valued at 3965.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fully Invisible Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Invisible Orthodontic Appliance include American Orthodontics, BioMers Products, Clearbite Aligners, ClearPath Healthcare Services, DynaFlex, FORESTADENT Bernhard F?rster, G&H Orthodontics, Geniova Technologies and Great Lakes Dental Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Invisible Orthodontic Appliance manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fully Invisible

Semi Invisible

Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Children

Adults

Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Invisible Orthodontic Appliance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Invisible Orthodontic Appliance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Invisible Orthodontic Appliance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Invisible Orthodontic Appliance sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Invisible Orthodontic Appliance sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Orthodontics

BioMers Products

Clearbite Aligners

ClearPath Healthcare Services

DynaFlex

FORESTADENT Bernhard F?rster

G&H Orthodontics

Geniova Technologies

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Henry Schein Orthodontics

Orthos

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

SCHEU-DENTAL

Shanghai EA Medical Instruments

SmileDirectClub

TP Orthodontics

Voodoo Manufacturing

