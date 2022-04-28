Mobile Folding Tent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Folding Tent in global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Folding Tent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mobile Folding Tent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mobile Folding Tent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Folding Tent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

210D Oxford Cloth Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Folding Tent include QUALYTENT, MY UMBRELLA SDN BHD, Coleman, Kampa, Zempire, AMG GROUP, Oase Outdoors, Heimplanet and Berghaus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobile Folding Tent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Folding Tent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Folding Tent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

210D Oxford Cloth

420D Oxford Cloth

600D Oxford Cloth

Others

Global Mobile Folding Tent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Folding Tent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Celebration Party

Exhibition Sales

Travel

Fieldwork

Others

Global Mobile Folding Tent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Folding Tent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Folding Tent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Folding Tent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mobile Folding Tent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mobile Folding Tent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

QUALYTENT

MY UMBRELLA SDN BHD

Coleman

Kampa

Zempire

AMG GROUP

Oase Outdoors

Heimplanet

Berghaus

Zhonghai Minsheng

Guangzhou Barry Industrial

East Inflatables

