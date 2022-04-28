Electronic Smart Meter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Smart Meter in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Smart Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Smart Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electronic Smart Meter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Smart Meter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-phase Smart Meter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Smart Meter include Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Xylem Inc, Elster Group, Sunrise and Aclara, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electronic Smart Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Smart Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Smart Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-phase Smart Meter
Three-phase Smart Meter
Global Electronic Smart Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Smart Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Application
Commercial Application
Industrial Application
Global Electronic Smart Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Smart Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Smart Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Smart Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electronic Smart Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electronic Smart Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Landis+Gyr
Itron
GE Digital Energy
Siemens
Kamstrup
Xylem Inc
Elster Group
Sunrise
Aclara
Wasion Group
Sagemcom
Trilliant
Iskraemeco
OSAKI
Chintim Instruments
ZIV
Sanxing
Clou Electronics
HND Electronics
Longi
Hengye Electronics
Holey Metering
