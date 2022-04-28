Electronic Smart Meter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Smart Meter in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Smart Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Smart Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electronic Smart Meter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Smart Meter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-phase Smart Meter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Smart Meter include Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Xylem Inc, Elster Group, Sunrise and Aclara, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electronic Smart Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Smart Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Smart Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-phase Smart Meter

Three-phase Smart Meter

Global Electronic Smart Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Smart Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

Global Electronic Smart Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Smart Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Smart Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Smart Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Smart Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electronic Smart Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Landis+Gyr

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Xylem Inc

Elster Group

Sunrise

Aclara

Wasion Group

Sagemcom

Trilliant

Iskraemeco

OSAKI

Chintim Instruments

ZIV

Sanxing

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holey Metering

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-electronic-smart-meter-forecast-2022-2028-142

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-electronic-smart-meter-forecast-2022-2028-142

Â