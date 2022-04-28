IC Card Meter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of IC Card Meter in global, including the following market information:
Global IC Card Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global IC Card Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five IC Card Meter companies in 2021 (%)
The global IC Card Meter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Contact Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IC Card Meter include Owen Brothers Metering UK Ltd, Zhejiang Yongtailong Electronic co.,Ltd., Challenge Industrial Co., Ltd., Ningbo YOUWIN Smart Meter Co., Ltd, Landys+Gyr, Goldcard Smart Group Co., Ltd., SUNTRONT, Wasion Group and Shenzhen Star Instrument Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IC Card Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IC Card Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IC Card Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Contact Type
Contactless Type
Global IC Card Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IC Card Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Application
Commercial Application
Industrial Application
Global IC Card Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IC Card Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IC Card Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IC Card Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies IC Card Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies IC Card Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Owen Brothers Metering UK Ltd
Zhejiang Yongtailong Electronic co.,Ltd.
Challenge Industrial Co., Ltd.
Ningbo YOUWIN Smart Meter Co., Ltd
Landys+Gyr
Goldcard Smart Group Co., Ltd.
SUNTRONT
Wasion Group
Shenzhen Star Instrument Co., Ltd.
ZENNER International
