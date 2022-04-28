Oil and Gas Monitoring System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil and Gas Monitoring System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Oil and Gas Monitoring System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil and Gas Monitoring System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil and Gas Monitoring System include High Tide Technologies, Sensaphone, SCADACore, HBM, ORBCOMM, Digiteum, Entec and United Electric Controls (UEC), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil and Gas Monitoring System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil and Gas Monitoring System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oil and Gas Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Hardware
Service
Global Oil and Gas Monitoring System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oil and Gas Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Remote Monitoring of Gas Meter
PIG Gas Monitoring System
Remote Monitoring of Test Point
LACT Meter Oil and Gas Monitoring
Tank Gas Monitoring System
Global Oil and Gas Monitoring System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Oil and Gas Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil and Gas Monitoring System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil and Gas Monitoring System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
High Tide Technologies
Sensaphone
SCADACore
HBM
ORBCOMM
Digiteum
Entec
United Electric Controls (UEC)
