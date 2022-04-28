Orthodontic Toothbrush Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthodontic Toothbrush in global, including the following market information:
Global Orthodontic Toothbrush Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Orthodontic Toothbrush Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Orthodontic Toothbrush companies in 2021 (%)
The global Orthodontic Toothbrush market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
V-shaped Orthodontic Toothbrush Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Orthodontic Toothbrush include FAWNMUM, Curaden, Lion, Colgate, YANDY, Trisa and TePe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Orthodontic Toothbrush manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Orthodontic Toothbrush Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthodontic Toothbrush Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
V-shaped Orthodontic Toothbrush
U-shaped Orthodontic Toothbrush
Others
Global Orthodontic Toothbrush Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthodontic Toothbrush Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
For Children
For Adults
Global Orthodontic Toothbrush Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthodontic Toothbrush Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Orthodontic Toothbrush revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Orthodontic Toothbrush revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Orthodontic Toothbrush sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Orthodontic Toothbrush sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FAWNMUM
Curaden
Lion
Colgate
YANDY
Trisa
TePe
Â
Â