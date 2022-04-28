Electric Water Flosser Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Water Flosser in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Water Flosser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Water Flosser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Water Flosser companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Water Flosser market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Constant Frequency Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Water Flosser include Waterpik, Panasonic, Philips, Pyle, Conair, Shenzhen RisunTechnology and Fairywill, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Water Flosser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Water Flosser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Water Flosser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Constant Frequency

Frequency Conversion

Global Electric Water Flosser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Water Flosser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Hospital

General Hospital

Household

Global Electric Water Flosser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Water Flosser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Water Flosser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Water Flosser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Water Flosser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Water Flosser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Waterpik

Panasonic

Philips

Pyle

Conair

Shenzhen RisunTechnology

Fairywill

