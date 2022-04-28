Portable Water Flosser Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Water Flosser in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Water Flosser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Water Flosser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Water Flosser companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Water Flosser market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Constant Frequency Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Water Flosser include Waterpik, Panasonic, Philips, Pyle, Conair and Shenzhen RisunTechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Water Flosser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Water Flosser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Water Flosser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Constant Frequency
Frequency Conversion
Global Portable Water Flosser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Water Flosser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Orthodontic Population
General Population
Global Portable Water Flosser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Water Flosser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Water Flosser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Water Flosser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Water Flosser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Water Flosser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Waterpik
Panasonic
Philips
Pyle
Conair
Shenzhen RisunTechnology
