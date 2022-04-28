Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens in global, including the following market information:

Global Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Day Wear Lens Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens include Brazos Valley Eyecare, ART OPTICAL CONTACT LENS, Blanchard Lab, SynergEyes, Bausch and Lomb, Cooper Vision, Menicon, Custom Craft and Premier Eye Care, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Day Wear Lens

Night Wear Lens

Global Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

For Children

For Adults

Global Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Lens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Brazos Valley Eyecare

ART OPTICAL CONTACT LENS

Blanchard Lab

SynergEyes

Bausch and Lomb

Cooper Vision

Menicon

Custom Craft

Premier Eye Care

Capricornia Contact Lens

ABB OPTICAL GROUP

