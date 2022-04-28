Dental Polishing Brush Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Polishing Brush in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Polishing Brush Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Polishing Brush Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental Polishing Brush companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Polishing Brush market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flat Head Brush Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Polishing Brush include SYNDENT Tools Co., Ltd, Kerr Corporation, Cosmedent, Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd, Zhengzhou Linker Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Centrix and Renfert, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dental Polishing Brush manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Polishing Brush Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Polishing Brush Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flat Head Brush

Pointed Brush

Others

Global Dental Polishing Brush Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Polishing Brush Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Hospital

General Hospital

Global Dental Polishing Brush Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Polishing Brush Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Polishing Brush revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Polishing Brush revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Polishing Brush sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Polishing Brush sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SYNDENT Tools Co., Ltd

Kerr Corporation

Cosmedent

Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd

Zhengzhou Linker Medical Equipment Co., Ltd

Centrix

Renfert

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-dental-polishing-brush-forecast-2022-2028-714

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-dental-polishing-brush-forecast-2022-2028-714

Â