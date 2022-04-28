Industrial Draining Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Draining Board in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Draining Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Draining Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Industrial Draining Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Draining Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polystyrene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Draining Board include Hengquan Metal, Yide New Materials, Pengye Building Materials, Daxing New Materials, Leading New Materials, Linghang Geosynthetics and Minglian Building Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Draining Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Draining Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Draining Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polystyrene
Polyethylene
PVC
Global Industrial Draining Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Draining Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Green Project
Municipal Engineering
Construction
Hydraulic Engineering
Traffic Engineering
Global Industrial Draining Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Draining Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Draining Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Draining Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Draining Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Industrial Draining Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hengquan Metal
Yide New Materials
Pengye Building Materials
Daxing New Materials
Leading New Materials
Linghang Geosynthetics
Minglian Building Materials
Â
Â