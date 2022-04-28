Automatic BBQ Grills Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic BBQ Grills in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic BBQ Grills companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic BBQ Grills market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Automatic Barbecue Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic BBQ Grills include Umall, Weber, REC TEC, AEI Corporation, Napoleon, Broil King, Bull Outdoor Products, Char-Broil and Coleman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automatic BBQ Grills manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Automatic Barbecue Machine

Gas Automatic Barbecue Machine

Smokeless Automatic Barbecue Machine

Charcoal Automatic Barbecue Machine

Others

Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic BBQ Grills revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic BBQ Grills revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic BBQ Grills sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic BBQ Grills sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Umall

Weber

REC TEC

AEI Corporation

Napoleon

Broil King

Bull Outdoor Products

Char-Broil

Coleman

German Pool

Kenmore

KitchenAid

Landmann

Masterbuilt Grills

