Automatic BBQ Grills Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic BBQ Grills in global, including the following market information:
Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automatic BBQ Grills companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automatic BBQ Grills market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Automatic Barbecue Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automatic BBQ Grills include Umall, Weber, REC TEC, AEI Corporation, Napoleon, Broil King, Bull Outdoor Products, Char-Broil and Coleman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automatic BBQ Grills manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric Automatic Barbecue Machine
Gas Automatic Barbecue Machine
Smokeless Automatic Barbecue Machine
Charcoal Automatic Barbecue Machine
Others
Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Commercial Use
Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic BBQ Grills Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automatic BBQ Grills revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automatic BBQ Grills revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automatic BBQ Grills sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automatic BBQ Grills sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Umall
Weber
REC TEC
AEI Corporation
Napoleon
Broil King
Bull Outdoor Products
Char-Broil
Coleman
German Pool
Kenmore
KitchenAid
Landmann
Masterbuilt Grills
Â
Â