Electric Vertical Curtain Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vertical Curtain in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Vertical Curtain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Vertical Curtain Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Vertical Curtain companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Vertical Curtain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Infrared Remote Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Vertical Curtain include Window Shading Systems Ltd, North Notts Blinds, Silent Gliss, Rainbow Blinds, Apollo Blinds, Tachikawa Corporation and Bintronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Vertical Curtain manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Vertical Curtain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Vertical Curtain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Infrared Remote Control
Radio Remote Control
Global Electric Vertical Curtain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Vertical Curtain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Use
Commercial Use
Global Electric Vertical Curtain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Vertical Curtain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Vertical Curtain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Vertical Curtain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Vertical Curtain sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Vertical Curtain sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Window Shading Systems Ltd
North Notts Blinds
Silent Gliss
Rainbow Blinds
Apollo Blinds
Tachikawa Corporation
Bintronic
