Multifunctional Wall Covering Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Multifunctional Wall Covering in global, including the following market information:
Global Multifunctional Wall Covering Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Multifunctional Wall Covering Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)
Global top five Multifunctional Wall Covering companies in 2021 (%)
The global Multifunctional Wall Covering market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flame Retardant Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Multifunctional Wall Covering include Sangetsu Co., Ltd., A.S. Cr?ation, Lilycolor, York Wallpapers, Marburg, Shin Han Wall Covering, We Cork, FormWood and Walker Greenbank Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Multifunctional Wall Covering manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Multifunctional Wall Covering Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Multifunctional Wall Covering Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flame Retardant Fabric
Anti-radiation Fabric
Insulation Fabric
Soundproof Fabric
Others
Global Multifunctional Wall Covering Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Multifunctional Wall Covering Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Use
Commercial Use
Global Multifunctional Wall Covering Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Multifunctional Wall Covering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Multifunctional Wall Covering revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Multifunctional Wall Covering revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Multifunctional Wall Covering sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)
Key companies Multifunctional Wall Covering sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sangetsu Co., Ltd.
A.S. Cr?ation
Lilycolor
York Wallpapers
Marburg
Shin Han Wall Covering
We Cork
FormWood
Walker Greenbank Group
MDCwall
Robert Allen
