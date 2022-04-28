MDI Ecological Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of MDI Ecological Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global MDI Ecological Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global MDI Ecological Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five MDI Ecological Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global MDI Ecological Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pure MDI Ecological Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MDI Ecological Adhesive include Wanhua Chemical, Huntsman, BASF, DOW, Tosoh, Shandong INOV Polyurethane, Makro Chemical and Kobe Polyurethane, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MDI Ecological Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MDI Ecological Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global MDI Ecological Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pure MDI Ecological Adhesive
Aggregate MDI Ecological Adhesive
Modified MDI Ecological Adhesive
Global MDI Ecological Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global MDI Ecological Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Upholstered Furniture
Automotive Products
Engineering Elastomers
Sole Materials
Runway Adhesive
Construction
Others
Global MDI Ecological Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global MDI Ecological Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies MDI Ecological Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies MDI Ecological Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies MDI Ecological Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies MDI Ecological Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wanhua Chemical
Huntsman
BASF
DOW
Tosoh
Shandong INOV Polyurethane
Makro Chemical
Kobe Polyurethane
