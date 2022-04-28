Water-based Putty Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-based Putty Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Water-based Putty Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water-based Putty Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Water-based Putty Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water-based Putty Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cement-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water-based Putty Powder include Birla White, J.K. Cement, Nippon Paint, Saint Gobain, Dulux, Platinum Waltech, Walplast, 3trees and Nerolac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Water-based Putty Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water-based Putty Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Water-based Putty Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cement-based

Gypsum-based

Other

Global Water-based Putty Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Water-based Putty Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Global Water-based Putty Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Water-based Putty Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water-based Putty Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water-based Putty Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water-based Putty Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Water-based Putty Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Birla White

J.K. Cement

Nippon Paint

Saint Gobain

Dulux

Platinum Waltech

Walplast

3trees

Nerolac

LIONS

Berger Paints

Asian Paints

Mapei

Surfa Coats

Truefit

