Granular Sulfur Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Granular Sulfur in global, including the following market information:

Global Granular Sulfur Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Granular Sulfur Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Granular Sulfur companies in 2021 (%)

The global Granular Sulfur market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Granular Sulfur include Mahaveer Surfactants Private Limited, KGT Oil, Kimtar, KHO Industries, Montana Sulphur & Chemical Company and ASJ, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Granular Sulfur manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Granular Sulfur Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Granular Sulfur Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Granular Sulfur Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Granular Sulfur Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agrochemicals

Chemical & Petroleum Refining

Rubber & Plastics

Mining & Metallurgy

Paper & Pulp

Others

Global Granular Sulfur Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Granular Sulfur Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Granular Sulfur revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Granular Sulfur revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Granular Sulfur sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Granular Sulfur sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mahaveer Surfactants Private Limited

KGT Oil

Kimtar

KHO Industries

Montana Sulphur & Chemical Company

ASJ

