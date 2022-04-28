Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Disinfection and Purification Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Air Disinfection and Purification Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine market was valued at 10300 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Filter Adsorption Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Disinfection and Purification Machine include Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, DAIKIN, Midea, Coway, Blueair, Electrolux and Whirlpool, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Disinfection and Purification Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Filter Adsorption Type
Electrostatic Dust Collection Type
Compound Type
Ozone Sterilization Type
Others
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Hygiene
Biopharmaceutical
Food Production
Public Places
Home Use
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Disinfection and Purification Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Disinfection and Purification Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Air Disinfection and Purification Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Air Disinfection and Purification Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sharp
Philips
Panasonic
DAIKIN
Midea
Coway
Blueair
Electrolux
Whirlpool
Amway
Austin
IQAir
Boneco
SAMSUNG
AIRGLE
BROAD
Honeywell
3M
