Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Disinfection and Purification Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air Disinfection and Purification Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine market was valued at 10300 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Filter Adsorption Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Disinfection and Purification Machine include Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, DAIKIN, Midea, Coway, Blueair, Electrolux and Whirlpool, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Disinfection and Purification Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Filter Adsorption Type

Electrostatic Dust Collection Type

Compound Type

Ozone Sterilization Type

Others

Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Hygiene

Biopharmaceutical

Food Production

Public Places

Home Use

Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Disinfection and Purification Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Disinfection and Purification Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Disinfection and Purification Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Disinfection and Purification Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Disinfection and Purification Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

DAIKIN

Midea

Coway

Blueair

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Amway

Austin

IQAir

Boneco

SAMSUNG

AIRGLE

BROAD

Honeywell

3M

