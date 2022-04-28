Multifunctional Stretcher Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Multifunctional Stretcher in global, including the following market information:

Global Multifunctional Stretcher Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Multifunctional Stretcher Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Multifunctional Stretcher companies in 2021 (%)

The global Multifunctional Stretcher market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wheeled Stretcher Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Multifunctional Stretcher include Ferno, MAK Technologies, ZhangJiaGang RongChang Machinery Manufacture, Hebei Pukang Medical, GIVAS, Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med, MeBer, Stryker and Sidhil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Multifunctional Stretcher manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Multifunctional Stretcher Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Multifunctional Stretcher Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wheeled Stretcher

Folding & Basket Stretcher

Ambulance Stretcher

Others

Global Multifunctional Stretcher Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Multifunctional Stretcher Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fire Emergency Rescue

Rescue in Deep Wells and Narrow Spaces

Ground General Rescue

Chemical Accident Scene Ambulance

Others

Global Multifunctional Stretcher Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Multifunctional Stretcher Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Multifunctional Stretcher revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Multifunctional Stretcher revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Multifunctional Stretcher sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Multifunctional Stretcher sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ferno

MAK Technologies

ZhangJiaGang RongChang Machinery Manufacture

Hebei Pukang Medical

GIVAS

Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med

MeBer

Stryker

Sidhil

Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments

PVS SpA

Pelican Manufacturing

