Rollaway Bed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rollaway Bed in global, including the following market information:
Global Rollaway Bed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rollaway Bed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rollaway Bed companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rollaway Bed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bamboo Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rollaway Bed include Lambiya Enterprises, Bowles, Lucid, Jay-Be, Linus Furniture and TRIANGLE HOMEWARE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rollaway Bed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rollaway Bed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rollaway Bed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bamboo
Wooden
Metal
Oxford cloth
Others
Global Rollaway Bed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rollaway Bed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Global Rollaway Bed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rollaway Bed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rollaway Bed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rollaway Bed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rollaway Bed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rollaway Bed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lambiya Enterprises
Bowles
Lucid
Jay-Be
Linus Furniture
TRIANGLE HOMEWARE
