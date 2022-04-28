Anti-malware Protection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-malware Protection in Global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-malware Protection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-malware Protection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-malware Protection include NortonLifeLock, Fortinet, McAfee, Avast, Trend Micro, Bitdefender, ESET, Kaspersky Lab and Comodo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-malware Protection companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-malware Protection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Anti-malware Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Service

Global Anti-malware Protection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Anti-malware Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

For Business

For Consumers

Global Anti-malware Protection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Anti-malware Protection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-malware Protection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-malware Protection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NortonLifeLock

Fortinet

McAfee

Avast

Trend Micro

Bitdefender

ESET

Kaspersky Lab

Comodo

F-Secure

AHNLAB

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-antimalware-protection-forecast-2022-2028-846

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-antimalware-protection-forecast-2022-2028-846

Â