Computer Security For Business Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Computer Security For Business in Global, including the following market information:

Global Computer Security For Business Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Computer Security For Business market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Network Security Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Computer Security For Business include NortonLifeLock, Fortinet, McAfee, Avast, Trend Micro, Bitdefender, ESET, Kaspersky Lab and Comodo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Computer Security For Business companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Computer Security For Business Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Computer Security For Business Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Network Security

Identity Theft

Endpoint Security

Antivirus Software

Others

Global Computer Security For Business Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Computer Security For Business Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

18-30 Years Old

30-45 Years Old

Others

Global Computer Security For Business Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Computer Security For Business Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Computer Security For Business revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Computer Security For Business revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NortonLifeLock

Fortinet

McAfee

Avast

Trend Micro

Bitdefender

ESET

Kaspersky Lab

Comodo

F-Secure

AHNLAB

