Computer Security For Business Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Computer Security For Business in Global, including the following market information:
Global Computer Security For Business Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Computer Security For Business market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Network Security Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Computer Security For Business include NortonLifeLock, Fortinet, McAfee, Avast, Trend Micro, Bitdefender, ESET, Kaspersky Lab and Comodo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Computer Security For Business companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Computer Security For Business Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Computer Security For Business Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Network Security
Identity Theft
Endpoint Security
Antivirus Software
Others
Global Computer Security For Business Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Computer Security For Business Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
18-30 Years Old
30-45 Years Old
Others
Global Computer Security For Business Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Computer Security For Business Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Computer Security For Business revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Computer Security For Business revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NortonLifeLock
Fortinet
McAfee
Avast
Trend Micro
Bitdefender
ESET
Kaspersky Lab
Comodo
F-Secure
AHNLAB
