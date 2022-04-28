Digital Painting & Drawing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Painting & Drawing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Painting & Drawing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Painting & Drawing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Interface Subroutine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Painting & Drawing Software include Adobe Inc., Serif, Autodesk, Rebelle, Savage Interactive, Celsys, Boris Eyrich, Ambient Design Ltd and Corel. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Painting & Drawing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Painting & Drawing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Painting & Drawing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Interface Subroutine
Basic Function Subroutine
Application
Global Digital Painting & Drawing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Painting & Drawing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Engineering Design
Animation Design
Commercial Display
Others
Global Digital Painting & Drawing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Painting & Drawing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Painting & Drawing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Painting & Drawing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adobe Inc.
Serif
Autodesk
Rebelle
Savage Interactive
Celsys
Boris Eyrich
Ambient Design Ltd
Corel
