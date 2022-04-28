Natural Asphalt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Asphalt in global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Asphalt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Natural Asphalt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Natural Asphalt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Natural Asphalt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Derived from Coal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Asphalt include American Gilsonite Company, Wasit Group, Chemical Mine World, Asian Gilsonite, ATDM, Kardoost Ariya Company, Nikan West Gilsonite Company and Asia Gilsonite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Natural Asphalt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Asphalt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Natural Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Derived from Coal

Derived from Oil

Global Natural Asphalt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Natural Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foundry

Construction

Oil and Gas

Ink and Paint

Other

Global Natural Asphalt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Natural Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Asphalt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Asphalt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Asphalt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Natural Asphalt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

American Gilsonite Company

Wasit Group

Chemical Mine World

Asian Gilsonite

ATDM

Kardoost Ariya Company

Nikan West Gilsonite Company

Asia Gilsonite

