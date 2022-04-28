Natural Asphalt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Asphalt in global, including the following market information:
Global Natural Asphalt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Natural Asphalt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Natural Asphalt companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Asphalt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Derived from Coal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Asphalt include American Gilsonite Company, Wasit Group, Chemical Mine World, Asian Gilsonite, ATDM, Kardoost Ariya Company, Nikan West Gilsonite Company and Asia Gilsonite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Natural Asphalt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Asphalt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Natural Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Derived from Coal
Derived from Oil
Global Natural Asphalt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Natural Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Foundry
Construction
Oil and Gas
Ink and Paint
Other
Global Natural Asphalt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Natural Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Natural Asphalt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Natural Asphalt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Natural Asphalt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Natural Asphalt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
American Gilsonite Company
Wasit Group
Chemical Mine World
Asian Gilsonite
ATDM
Kardoost Ariya Company
Nikan West Gilsonite Company
Asia Gilsonite
