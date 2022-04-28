Park Model RVs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Park Model RVs in global, including the following market information:
Global Park Model RVs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Park Model RVs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Park Model RVs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Park Model RVs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Docking Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Park Model RVs include Champion, RVing, Titan Park Models, Merit Homes, Kropf Industries, Forest River?Inc., Cavco and General Coach Canada, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Park Model RVs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Park Model RVs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Park Model RVs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Docking Type
Long-term Station Type
Global Park Model RVs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Park Model RVs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Private Use
Business Use
Global Park Model RVs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Park Model RVs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Park Model RVs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Park Model RVs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Park Model RVs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Park Model RVs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Champion
RVing
Titan Park Models
Merit Homes
Kropf Industries
Forest River?Inc.
Cavco
General Coach Canada
Â
Â