Aluminum Die-castings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Die-castings in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Die-castings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Die-castings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Aluminum Die-castings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Die-castings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2.5 mm-4mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Die-castings include Chicago White Metal, Angus, HT Group, Dongguan yuhui die casting co., LTD., GUTSUN DIE CASTING Company, Connor Corporation, MRT Castings Ltd, Harrison Castings and SDC Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminum Die-castings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Die-castings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Die-castings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2.5 mm-4mm
4mm-6mm
Others
Global Aluminum Die-castings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Die-castings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Automotive
Furniture
Industrial Manufacturing
Others
Global Aluminum Die-castings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Die-castings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Die-castings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Die-castings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Die-castings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Aluminum Die-castings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chicago White Metal
Angus
HT Group
Dongguan yuhui die casting co., LTD.
GUTSUN DIE CASTING Company
Connor Corporation
MRT Castings Ltd
Harrison Castings
SDC Inc.
J&M Precision Die Casting
Basic Aluminium Casting Company
Cast-Rite Corporation
Le Sueur Incorporated
