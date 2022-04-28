Aluminum Die-castings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Die-castings in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Die-castings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Die-castings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Aluminum Die-castings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Die-castings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2.5 mm-4mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Die-castings include Chicago White Metal, Angus, HT Group, Dongguan yuhui die casting co., LTD., GUTSUN DIE CASTING Company, Connor Corporation, MRT Castings Ltd, Harrison Castings and SDC Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminum Die-castings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Die-castings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminum Die-castings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2.5 mm-4mm

4mm-6mm

Others

Global Aluminum Die-castings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminum Die-castings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Automotive

Furniture

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Global Aluminum Die-castings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminum Die-castings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Die-castings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Die-castings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Die-castings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Aluminum Die-castings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chicago White Metal

Angus

HT Group

Dongguan yuhui die casting co., LTD.

GUTSUN DIE CASTING Company

Connor Corporation

MRT Castings Ltd

Harrison Castings

SDC Inc.

J&M Precision Die Casting

Basic Aluminium Casting Company

Cast-Rite Corporation

Le Sueur Incorporated

