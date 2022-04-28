Industrial Forging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Forging in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Forging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Forging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Industrial Forging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Forging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot Forging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Forging include Edelstahl Rosswag, JIN HON FORGING INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Chian Hsing Forging Industry Co., Ltd., Summer Forging, Scot Forge, Phoenix Tubes and Fittings, Trenton Forging Company, The Japan Steel Works, LTD and Cornell Forge Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Forging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Forging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Forging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hot Forging
Warm Forging
Cold Forging
Global Industrial Forging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Forging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive
Machinery
Military/ Defense
Mining
Oil & Gas
Others
Global Industrial Forging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Industrial Forging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Forging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Forging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Forging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Industrial Forging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Edelstahl Rosswag
JIN HON FORGING INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Chian Hsing Forging Industry Co., Ltd.
Summer Forging
Scot Forge
Phoenix Tubes and Fittings
Trenton Forging Company
The Japan Steel Works, LTD
Cornell Forge Company
Fox Valley Forge
Trinity Forge
