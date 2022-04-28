Industrial Forging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Forging in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Forging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Forging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Industrial Forging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Forging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Forging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Forging include Edelstahl Rosswag, JIN HON FORGING INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Chian Hsing Forging Industry Co., Ltd., Summer Forging, Scot Forge, Phoenix Tubes and Fittings, Trenton Forging Company, The Japan Steel Works, LTD and Cornell Forge Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Forging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Forging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Forging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot Forging

Warm Forging

Cold Forging

Global Industrial Forging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Forging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Machinery

Military/ Defense

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Industrial Forging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Forging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Forging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Forging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Forging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Industrial Forging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Edelstahl Rosswag

JIN HON FORGING INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

Chian Hsing Forging Industry Co., Ltd.

Summer Forging

Scot Forge

Phoenix Tubes and Fittings

Trenton Forging Company

The Japan Steel Works, LTD

Cornell Forge Company

Fox Valley Forge

Trinity Forge

