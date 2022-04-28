Augmented Reality (AR) Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Augmented Reality (AR) Devices in Global, including the following market information:
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Augmented Reality (AR) Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Processor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Augmented Reality (AR) Devices include Microsoft, MagicLeap, Epson, Google, Apple, PaleBlue, RE'FLEKT, Luxexcel and Radiant Vision Systems, LLC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Augmented Reality (AR) Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Processor
Display
Sensors
Input Devices
Others
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Education
Communications
Medicine
Entertainment
Others
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Augmented Reality (AR) Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Augmented Reality (AR) Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft
MagicLeap
Epson
Google
Apple
PaleBlue
RE'FLEKT
Luxexcel
Radiant Vision Systems, LLC
LetinAR
