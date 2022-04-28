Masking Liquid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Masking Liquid in global, including the following market information:
Global Masking Liquid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Masking Liquid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Masking Liquid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Masking Liquid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Used under High Temperature Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Masking Liquid include 3M, DW Davies, Colad, Corydon, Royal Talens, Sherwin-Williams, General Chemical Corp and Dulux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Masking Liquid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Masking Liquid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Masking Liquid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Used under High Temperature
Used under Normal Temperature
Global Masking Liquid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Masking Liquid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive & Aerospace
Building & Construction
Electricals & Electronics
Medical Equipments
Shipping & Logistics
Others
Global Masking Liquid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Masking Liquid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Masking Liquid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Masking Liquid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Masking Liquid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Masking Liquid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
DW Davies
Colad
Corydon
Royal Talens
Sherwin-Williams
General Chemical Corp
Dulux
