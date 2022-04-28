Masking Protective Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Masking Protective Film in global, including the following market information:
Global Masking Protective Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Masking Protective Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Masking Protective Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Masking Protective Film market was valued at 940.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1296.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Used under High Temperature Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Masking Protective Film include 3M, DW Davies, Colad, Corydon, Royal Talens, Sherwin-Williams, General Chemical Corp, Dulux and RKW Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Masking Protective Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Masking Protective Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Masking Protective Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Used under High Temperature
Used under Normal Temperature
Global Masking Protective Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Masking Protective Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive & Aerospace
Building & Construction
Electricals & Electronics
Medical Equipments
Shipping & Logistics
Others
Global Masking Protective Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Masking Protective Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Masking Protective Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Masking Protective Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Masking Protective Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Masking Protective Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
DW Davies
Colad
Corydon
Royal Talens
Sherwin-Williams
General Chemical Corp
Dulux
RKW Group
Trimaco
Nitto
GWJ Company
PPM Industries SpA
