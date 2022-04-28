Masking Protective Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Masking Protective Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Masking Protective Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Masking Protective Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Masking Protective Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Masking Protective Film market was valued at 940.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1296.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Used under High Temperature Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Masking Protective Film include 3M, DW Davies, Colad, Corydon, Royal Talens, Sherwin-Williams, General Chemical Corp, Dulux and RKW Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Masking Protective Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Masking Protective Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Masking Protective Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Used under High Temperature

Used under Normal Temperature

Global Masking Protective Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Masking Protective Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive & Aerospace

Building & Construction

Electricals & Electronics

Medical Equipments

Shipping & Logistics

Others

Global Masking Protective Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Masking Protective Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Masking Protective Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Masking Protective Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Masking Protective Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Masking Protective Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

DW Davies

Colad

Corydon

Royal Talens

Sherwin-Williams

General Chemical Corp

Dulux

RKW Group

Trimaco

Nitto

GWJ Company

PPM Industries SpA

