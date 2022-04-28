Foundry Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foundry Products in Global, including the following market information:

Global Foundry Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Foundry Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ferrous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Foundry Products include Neenah Foundry, Metal Technologies, Cifunsa, Wescast Industries, INTAT Precision, Chassix, Aarrowcast, Cadillac Casting and Rochester Metal Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Foundry Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Foundry Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Foundry Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ferrous

Non-ferrous

Global Foundry Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Foundry Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction & General Engineering

Automotive

Mining

Agriculture

Energy

Others

Global Foundry Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Foundry Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Foundry Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Foundry Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Neenah Foundry

Metal Technologies

Cifunsa

Wescast Industries

INTAT Precision

Chassix

Aarrowcast

Cadillac Casting

Rochester Metal Products

Georg Fischer

Faw Foundry

Huaxiang Group

Meide Casting

Kobe Steel

Zollern

MetalTek

