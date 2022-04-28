Foundry Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Foundry Products in Global, including the following market information:
Global Foundry Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Foundry Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ferrous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Foundry Products include Neenah Foundry, Metal Technologies, Cifunsa, Wescast Industries, INTAT Precision, Chassix, Aarrowcast, Cadillac Casting and Rochester Metal Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Foundry Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Foundry Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Foundry Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ferrous
Non-ferrous
Global Foundry Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Foundry Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction & General Engineering
Automotive
Mining
Agriculture
Energy
Others
Global Foundry Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Foundry Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Foundry Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Foundry Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Neenah Foundry
Metal Technologies
Cifunsa
Wescast Industries
INTAT Precision
Chassix
Aarrowcast
Cadillac Casting
Rochester Metal Products
Georg Fischer
Faw Foundry
Huaxiang Group
Meide Casting
Kobe Steel
Zollern
MetalTek
