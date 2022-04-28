Aviation Refueling Hose Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aviation Refueling Hose in global, including the following market information:

Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five Aviation Refueling Hose companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aviation Refueling Hose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Hose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aviation Refueling Hose include Husky Corporation, JGB, PEAR Canada, Fluid Transfer International?FTi?, Franklin Fueling Systems, TOPS Equipment and Manufacturing Company, Parker Hannifin, MTG and ELAFLEX HIBY and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aviation Refueling Hose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Hose

Rubber Hose

Plastic Hose

Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Aviation

General Aviation

Military Aviation

Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aviation Refueling Hose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aviation Refueling Hose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aviation Refueling Hose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies Aviation Refueling Hose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Husky Corporation

JGB

PEAR Canada

Fluid Transfer International?FTi?

Franklin Fueling Systems

TOPS Equipment and Manufacturing Company

Parker Hannifin

MTG

ELAFLEX HIBY

ContiTech

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-aviation-refueling-hose-forecast-2022-2028-232

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/automotive-and-transportation/global-aviation-refueling-hose-forecast-2022-2028-232

Â