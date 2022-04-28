Aviation Refueling Hose Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aviation Refueling Hose in global, including the following market information:
Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Aviation Refueling Hose companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aviation Refueling Hose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Hose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aviation Refueling Hose include Husky Corporation, JGB, PEAR Canada, Fluid Transfer International?FTi?, Franklin Fueling Systems, TOPS Equipment and Manufacturing Company, Parker Hannifin, MTG and ELAFLEX HIBY and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aviation Refueling Hose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Hose
Rubber Hose
Plastic Hose
Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Aviation
General Aviation
Military Aviation
Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Aviation Refueling Hose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aviation Refueling Hose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aviation Refueling Hose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aviation Refueling Hose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Aviation Refueling Hose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Husky Corporation
JGB
PEAR Canada
Fluid Transfer International?FTi?
Franklin Fueling Systems
TOPS Equipment and Manufacturing Company
Parker Hannifin
MTG
ELAFLEX HIBY
ContiTech
