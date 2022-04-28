Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aviation Refuelling Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aviation Refuelling Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hoses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aviation Refuelling Equipment include Husky Corporation, JGB, PEAR Canada, Fluid Transfer International?FTi?, Franklin Fueling Systems, TOPS Equipment and Manufacturing Company, Parker Hannifin, MTG and ELAFLEX HIBY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aviation Refuelling Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hoses

Couplings

Nozzles

Expansion Joints

Fuel Truck

Others

Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Aviation

General Aviation

Military Aviation

Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aviation Refuelling Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aviation Refuelling Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Husky Corporation

JGB

PEAR Canada

Fluid Transfer International?FTi?

Franklin Fueling Systems

TOPS Equipment and Manufacturing Company

Parker Hannifin

MTG

ELAFLEX HIBY

ContiTech

BETA

SkyMark

Westmor Industries

