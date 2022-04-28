Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aviation Refuelling Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aviation Refuelling Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hoses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aviation Refuelling Equipment include Husky Corporation, JGB, PEAR Canada, Fluid Transfer International?FTi?, Franklin Fueling Systems, TOPS Equipment and Manufacturing Company, Parker Hannifin, MTG and ELAFLEX HIBY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aviation Refuelling Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hoses
Couplings
Nozzles
Expansion Joints
Fuel Truck
Others
Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Aviation
General Aviation
Military Aviation
Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Aviation Refuelling Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aviation Refuelling Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aviation Refuelling Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Husky Corporation
JGB
PEAR Canada
Fluid Transfer International?FTi?
Franklin Fueling Systems
TOPS Equipment and Manufacturing Company
Parker Hannifin
MTG
ELAFLEX HIBY
ContiTech
BETA
SkyMark
Westmor Industries
