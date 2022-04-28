Aviation Fuel Truck Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aviation Fuel Truck in global, including the following market information:
Global Aviation Fuel Truck Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aviation Fuel Truck Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aviation Fuel Truck companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aviation Fuel Truck market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less Than 10000L Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aviation Fuel Truck include BETA, SkyMark, Westmor Industries, SkyMark, Garsite, Amthor International, KME and Refuel International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aviation Fuel Truck manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aviation Fuel Truck Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aviation Fuel Truck Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less Than 10000L
10000L-30000L
30000L-60000L
Greater Than 60000L
Global Aviation Fuel Truck Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aviation Fuel Truck Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Aviation
General Aviation
Military Aviation
Global Aviation Fuel Truck Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aviation Fuel Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aviation Fuel Truck revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aviation Fuel Truck revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aviation Fuel Truck sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aviation Fuel Truck sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BETA
SkyMark
Westmor Industries
SkyMark
Garsite
Amthor International
KME
Refuel International
