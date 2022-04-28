PTFE Hoses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PTFE Hoses in global, including the following market information:
Global PTFE Hoses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PTFE Hoses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five PTFE Hoses companies in 2021 (%)
The global PTFE Hoses market was valued at 770.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1047.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
For Liquid Media Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PTFE Hoses include Parker Hannifin, Pacific Hoseflex, Tubes International, SINGAFLEX, HANSA-FLEX, CIMAKA, ALFAFLEX, Titeflex and Markert and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PTFE Hoses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PTFE Hoses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global PTFE Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
For Liquid Media
For Solid Media
For Gaseous Media
Global PTFE Hoses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global PTFE Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Petrochemical
Transportation
Building and Infrastructure
Others
Global PTFE Hoses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global PTFE Hoses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PTFE Hoses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PTFE Hoses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PTFE Hoses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies PTFE Hoses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Parker Hannifin
Pacific Hoseflex
Tubes International
SINGAFLEX
HANSA-FLEX
CIMAKA
ALFAFLEX
Titeflex
Markert
Taiwan PU Corporation
Â
Â