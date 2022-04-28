Flexible Metal Conduit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Metal Conduit in global, including the following market information:

Global Flexible Metal Conduit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flexible Metal Conduit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five Flexible Metal Conduit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexible Metal Conduit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Flexible Conduit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexible Metal Conduit include Zhejiang Flexible Technology Co., Ltd., AFC Cable Systems?Inc., Flex Tubes, Key, Kaiphone Technology Co.?Ltd, Electri-flex, Teaflex, Triflex and United Power. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flexible Metal Conduit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexible Metal Conduit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Flexible Metal Conduit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel Flexible Conduit

Aluminum Flexible Conduit

Zinc Flexible Conduit

Others

Global Flexible Metal Conduit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Flexible Metal Conduit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT and Telecommunications

Energy and Utility

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Global Flexible Metal Conduit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Flexible Metal Conduit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexible Metal Conduit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexible Metal Conduit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flexible Metal Conduit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies Flexible Metal Conduit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhejiang Flexible Technology Co., Ltd.

AFC Cable Systems?Inc.

Flex Tubes

Key

Kaiphone Technology Co.?Ltd

Electri-flex

Teaflex

Triflex

United Power

