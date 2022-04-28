Milk Refrigeration Tank Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Milk Refrigeration Tank in global, including the following market information:
Global Milk Refrigeration Tank Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Milk Refrigeration Tank Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Milk Refrigeration Tank companies in 2021 (%)
The global Milk Refrigeration Tank market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Closed Type Tank Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Milk Refrigeration Tank include Danfoss, GEA, Paul Mueller, Kromel, DeLaval and Roka, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Milk Refrigeration Tank manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Milk Refrigeration Tank Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Milk Refrigeration Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Closed Type Tank
Open Type Tank
Global Milk Refrigeration Tank Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Milk Refrigeration Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dairy Farm
Milk Processing Plant
Others
Global Milk Refrigeration Tank Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Milk Refrigeration Tank Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Milk Refrigeration Tank revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Milk Refrigeration Tank revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Milk Refrigeration Tank sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Milk Refrigeration Tank sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danfoss
GEA
Paul Mueller
Kromel
DeLaval
Roka
