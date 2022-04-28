Boron Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Boron Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Boron Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Boron Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Boron Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Boron Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Amorphous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Boron Powder include MaTecK, SB Boron, JH Biotech, Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd, EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd and Baoding Pengda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Boron Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Boron Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Boron Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Amorphous
Crystalline
Global Boron Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Boron Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oxygen Scavenger
Semiconductor Dopant
Refractory Additive
Cementation of Iron & Special Purpose Alloys
Neutron Absorber
Others
Global Boron Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Boron Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Boron Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Boron Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Boron Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Boron Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MaTecK
SB Boron
JH Biotech
Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd
EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd
Baoding Pengda
Â
Â