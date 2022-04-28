Boron Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Boron Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Boron Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Boron Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Boron Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Boron Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Amorphous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Boron Powder include MaTecK, SB Boron, JH Biotech, Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd, EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd and Baoding Pengda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Boron Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Boron Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Boron Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Amorphous

Crystalline

Global Boron Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Boron Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oxygen Scavenger

Semiconductor Dopant

Refractory Additive

Cementation of Iron & Special Purpose Alloys

Neutron Absorber

Others

Global Boron Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Boron Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Boron Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Boron Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Boron Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Boron Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MaTecK

SB Boron

JH Biotech

Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd

EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd

Baoding Pengda

