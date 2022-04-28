Automatic Bar Feeder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Bar Feeder in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Bar Feeder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Bar Feeder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Bar Feeder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Bar Feeder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Short Bar Feeders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Bar Feeder include IEMCA, Haas Automation, FMB Maschinenbau, LNS, KSI Swiss, INDEX Corporation, BARLOAD MACHINE, CNC Technology and Cucchi BLT srl, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automatic Bar Feeder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Bar Feeder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Bar Feeder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Short Bar Feeders

Long Bar Feeders

Global Automatic Bar Feeder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Bar Feeder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Automatic Bar Feeder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Bar Feeder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Bar Feeder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Bar Feeder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Bar Feeder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Bar Feeder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IEMCA

Haas Automation

FMB Maschinenbau

LNS

KSI Swiss

INDEX Corporation

BARLOAD MACHINE

CNC Technology

Cucchi BLT srl

SAMSYS

Tornos SA

Far Global

Universal Bar Feeder ApS

DMG MORI

