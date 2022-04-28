DDR4 Memory Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of DDR4 Memory in global, including the following market information:
Global DDR4 Memory Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global DDR4 Memory Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five DDR4 Memory companies in 2021 (%)
The global DDR4 Memory market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2GB Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DDR4 Memory include Samsung, SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Nanya Technology Corporation and Winbond Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DDR4 Memory manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DDR4 Memory Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DDR4 Memory Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2GB
4GB
8GB
64GB
Others
Global DDR4 Memory Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DDR4 Memory Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mobile Device
Computers
Server
Others
Global DDR4 Memory Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DDR4 Memory Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DDR4 Memory revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DDR4 Memory revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies DDR4 Memory sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies DDR4 Memory sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samsung
SK Hynix Inc.
Micron Technology Inc.
Nanya Technology Corporation
Winbond Electronics Corporation (Taiwan)
Â
Â