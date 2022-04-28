DRAM Chips Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of DRAM Chips in global, including the following market information:

Global DRAM Chips Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global DRAM Chips Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five DRAM Chips companies in 2021 (%)

The global DRAM Chips market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DDR2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DRAM Chips include Samsung, SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Nanya Technology Corporation and Winbond Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DRAM Chips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DRAM Chips Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DRAM Chips Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DDR2

DDR3

DDR4

Others

Global DRAM Chips Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DRAM Chips Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Device

Computers

Server

Others

Global DRAM Chips Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DRAM Chips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DRAM Chips revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DRAM Chips revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies DRAM Chips sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies DRAM Chips sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung

SK Hynix Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Nanya Technology Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation (Taiwan)

