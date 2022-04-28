Gyrocompass Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gyrocompass Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Gyrocompass Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gyrocompass Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Gyrocompass Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gyrocompass Systems market was valued at 215.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 277.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fiber Optic Gyro Compass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gyrocompass Systems include IXBlue, TOKYO KEIKI INC., Simrad (Navico), Gem Elettronica Srl, Yokogawa Denshikiki, Raytheon Ansch?tz, Teledyne, Sperry Marine and Maretron and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gyrocompass Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gyrocompass Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gyrocompass Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fiber Optic Gyro Compass
Mechanical Gyro Compass
Global Gyrocompass Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gyrocompass Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Shipping
Workboats
Yachts
Naval Vessels
Others
Global Gyrocompass Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gyrocompass Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gyrocompass Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gyrocompass Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gyrocompass Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Gyrocompass Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IXBlue
TOKYO KEIKI INC.
Simrad (Navico)
Gem Elettronica Srl
Yokogawa Denshikiki
Raytheon Ansch?tz
Teledyne
Sperry Marine
Maretron
Kongsberg
