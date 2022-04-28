Gyrocompass Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gyrocompass Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Gyrocompass Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gyrocompass Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Gyrocompass Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gyrocompass Systems market was valued at 215.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 277.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fiber Optic Gyro Compass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gyrocompass Systems include IXBlue, TOKYO KEIKI INC., Simrad (Navico), Gem Elettronica Srl, Yokogawa Denshikiki, Raytheon Ansch?tz, Teledyne, Sperry Marine and Maretron and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gyrocompass Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gyrocompass Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gyrocompass Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fiber Optic Gyro Compass

Mechanical Gyro Compass

Global Gyrocompass Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gyrocompass Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Shipping

Workboats

Yachts

Naval Vessels

Others

Global Gyrocompass Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gyrocompass Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gyrocompass Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gyrocompass Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gyrocompass Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Gyrocompass Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IXBlue

TOKYO KEIKI INC.

Simrad (Navico)

Gem Elettronica Srl

Yokogawa Denshikiki

Raytheon Ansch?tz

Teledyne

Sperry Marine

Maretron

Kongsberg

