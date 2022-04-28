Uncategorized

Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Energy-saving Air Conditioning in global, including the following market information:
Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Energy-saving Air Conditioning companies in 2021 (%)
The global Energy-saving Air Conditioning market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Evaporative Air Conditioner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Energy-saving Air Conditioning include Daikin, COOL NOMIX, Coleman, Goodman, Airwell, Ductair, Panasonic, Fujitsu General and Ruud, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Energy-saving Air Conditioning manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Evaporative Air Conditioner
Environmentally Friendly Air Conditioning
Water Evaporation Air Conditioner
Wet Curtain Air Cooler
Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Househould Use
Commercial Use
Industrial Use
Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Energy-saving Air Conditioning revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Energy-saving Air Conditioning revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Energy-saving Air Conditioning sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Energy-saving Air Conditioning sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daikin
COOL NOMIX
Coleman
Goodman
Airwell
Ductair
Panasonic
Fujitsu General
Ruud
JohnsonControls
Mitsubishi
Chiltrix Inc
SustainE
Toshiba
Friedrich
Gree
Haier

