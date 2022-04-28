Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Energy-saving Air Conditioning in global, including the following market information:

Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Energy-saving Air Conditioning companies in 2021 (%)

The global Energy-saving Air Conditioning market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Evaporative Air Conditioner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Energy-saving Air Conditioning include Daikin, COOL NOMIX, Coleman, Goodman, Airwell, Ductair, Panasonic, Fujitsu General and Ruud, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Energy-saving Air Conditioning manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Evaporative Air Conditioner

Environmentally Friendly Air Conditioning

Water Evaporation Air Conditioner

Wet Curtain Air Cooler

Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Househould Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Energy-saving Air Conditioning Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Energy-saving Air Conditioning revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Energy-saving Air Conditioning revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Energy-saving Air Conditioning sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Energy-saving Air Conditioning sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daikin

COOL NOMIX

Coleman

Goodman

Airwell

Ductair

Panasonic

Fujitsu General

Ruud

JohnsonControls

Mitsubishi

Chiltrix Inc

SustainE

Toshiba

Friedrich

Gree

Haier

