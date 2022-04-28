Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Optical Sorting Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine include GREEFA, Sesotec, Aweta, Raytec Vision, Satake, Senvec, Duravant, TOMRA and Henan Union International Co, Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Optical Sorting Machine
Gravity/Weight Sorting Machine
Other
Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fruit Sorting
Vegetable Sorting
Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GREEFA
Sesotec
Aweta
Raytec Vision
Satake
Senvec
Duravant
TOMRA
Henan Union International Co, Ltd
Protec
ProEx Food
Amisy Group
FUTURA
ELISAM
