Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Optical Sorting Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine include GREEFA, Sesotec, Aweta, Raytec Vision, Satake, Senvec, Duravant, TOMRA and Henan Union International Co, Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Optical Sorting Machine

Gravity/Weight Sorting Machine

Other

Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruit Sorting

Vegetable Sorting

Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fruit and Vegetable Sorting Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GREEFA

Sesotec

Aweta

Raytec Vision

Satake

Senvec

Duravant

TOMRA

Henan Union International Co, Ltd

Protec

ProEx Food

Amisy Group

FUTURA

ELISAM

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-fruit-vegetable-sorting-machine-forecast-2022-2028-41

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-fruit-vegetable-sorting-machine-forecast-2022-2028-41

Â